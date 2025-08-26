Dhamrai RMG workers protest after sudden factory closure

Workers of Momo Fashion Ltd in Dhamrai, Dhaka, staged demonstrations on Tuesday morning, blocking the Dhaka–Aricha highway in protest against the sudden closure of the factory.

The protest began around 8:00 am in front of the factory in Joypura when workers arrived to find the gate locked and a notice declaring the factory closed. According to the notice, complications with the company’s bond licence had halted imports and prevented the receipt of purchase orders, forcing operations to stop.

One female worker said, “Yesterday we were on duty, but this morning we found the gate locked and a closure notice. Finding no one inside, we put forward six demands. They cannot just shut the factory like this. Where will so many people go? Where will we find jobs? How will we survive? We demand 120 days’ basic pay, leave benefits, and all dues as per labor law.”

Another worker added, “We worked yesterday, and today we came to see the notice and lock. Let them pay us what we are owed by law, and we will not continue protesting. Since no owner appeared, we gathered and blocked the road. The police assured us they would communicate with the owners to resolve the matter.”

In protest, the workers presented six demands: full wages for August, four months’ salary as per labor law, encashment of annual leave, service benefits in line with job tenure, Eid bonus and compensation, and payment of all dues together.

The blockade lasted nearly an hour before industrial police and army personnel intervened to disperse the workers. While the highway was cleared around 9:00 am, the workers continued demonstrating at the factory gate, eventually withdrawing around 10:00 am after assurances that their demands would be addressed through discussions with the authorities.

The notice from Mom Fashion Ltd stated that for the past three months, workers, officers, and employees had been given regular leave due to lack of work. Major complications over the factory’s bond licence had suspended all imports, a problem expected to take time to resolve. Buyers had also expressed their inability to place orders, and no alternative work had been found.

Citing Sections 12 and 16 of the Bangladesh Labor Act 2006, the factory announced a lay-off from 26 August to 8 October 2025. During this period, all workers, officers, and employees would receive compensation under Section 16 of the Labor Act 2009. The notice added that workers would be informed of any changes through further announcements.

Mom Fashion Ltd Managing Director Golam Monir Hossain said, “There is no work in our factory. It has been laid off for one and a half months. Workers have made several demands, and we have met with them. The matter will be resolved through discussions.”

Superintendent of Police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, said, “Owners, workers, and BGMEA are holding a meeting at our office. Around 300–400 workers are present. The factory was laid off yesterday, which triggered the protest. The highway was blocked for about 40 minutes. We hope a solution will be reached in the meeting.”