Candidate list for Jucsu election published, 20 to contest VP post

The draft list of candidates for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election has been published, with 20 contenders for vice-president (VP) and 17 for general secretary (GS).

The announcement came at a press conference in the Senate Hall of the old administrative building on Monday evening.

Jucsu Election Commission Member Secretary Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said 20 of the 276 nomination papers submitted were cancelled after scrutiny, though it has not yet been confirmed which ones.

He noted that the list published last Thursday contained errors as it was released hastily. The corrected draft now shows 20 candidates for vice-president, 17 for general secretary, 9 for assistant general secretary (female), and 21 for assistant general secretary (male).

Other posts include 13 for education and research secretary, 13 for environment and nature conservation secretary, 9 for literature and publications secretary, 9 for cultural secretary, 11 for assistant cultural secretary, 7 for drama secretary, 5 for sports secretary, 6 female and 6 male candidates for assistant sports secretary, 14 for IT and library secretary, 14 for social welfare and human resource development secretary, 5 female and 9 male candidates for assistant social welfare and human resource development secretary, 12 for health and food security secretary, and 7 for transport and communication secretary.

For executive member positions, 17 candidates are contesting the three reserved for female students and 32 for the three reserved for male students.

Professor Rashidul Alam explained that some nominations were cancelled because students’ examinations had already ended, making them ineligible as they were excluded from the voters’ list.

“Others were rejected due to incorrect registration numbers and other errors. Those whose nominations have been cancelled may file appeals to the commission on Tuesday, from 9am to 2pm,” he said.