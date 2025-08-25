Monday, August 25, 2025

Traders, locals block highway demanding bridge, road repair

The protest began with a human chain around 10am

Traders and locals blocked the highway for demanding construction of a bailey bridge over the Turag river on Monday morning. August 25, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 12:27 PM

Traders and locals blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi on Monday, pressing for the construction of a bailey bridge over the Turag River between Tongi and Abdullahpur and the repair of the Abdullahpur road.

The protest began with a human chain around 10am. Later, demonstrators blocked the highway under the Tongi flyover.

Protesters said they want a bridge between Tongi and Abdullahpur, stressing that their demand must be met. They urged the government to build the bridge over the Turag without delay. They also demanded repair of the Abdullahpur road.

Traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Tongi resumed around 11am, after about an hour, when police brought the situation under control.

Tongi East police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faridul Islam said that though the highway was closed for an hour, vehicular movement has now returned to normal.

 

Topics:

TongiTurag RiverRoad blocked
