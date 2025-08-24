Sunday, August 24, 2025

Jubo Dal leader killed in Pabna

Officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar police station Abdur Salam said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy

File image of Jubo Dal leader Mehdi Masud Pavel Molla. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 10:31 PM

A local leader of Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, was killed and another critically injured in a clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy and drug peddling in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mehdi Masud Pavel Molla, 40, son of late Muslem Master of Islampur village and joint general secretary of Goyespur union unit of Jubo Dal.

The injured, Imran Sajib Molla, 25, son of Abdur Sabur Molla of the same village and cousin of Pavel, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Police and locals said Pavel and Imran had a long-standing dispute with rivals Jony, Jewel, Nazrul, Mufiz Uddin, and others over drug dealing and dominance in the area.

Around 10:30pm on Saturday, the two groups got into a fight near the Islampur Bridge.

During the fight, Pavel and Imran were hacked with sharp weapons, leaving them critically injured.

Locals took them to Pabna General Hospital, where physicians declared Pavel dead.

Officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar police station Abdur Salam said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Topics:

PabnaKilledJubo dal
