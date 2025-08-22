Bagchas announces panel for Jucsu election

Bangladesh Democratic Students' Union (Bagchas), Jahangirnagar University unit, has announced a 23-member panel under the banner of Shikkharthi Oikya Forum to contest in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

The panel was announced at a press conference held at the base of the university’s Shaheed Minar around 5pm on Friday.

Arifuzzaman Uzzal, convener of the university unit of the organization, will contest for the post of vice-president (VP), while its member secretary, Abu Touhid Mohammad Siam, will run for the post of general secretary (GS).

Other key candidates include-- Zia Uddin Ayaan for assistant general secretary (male), Maliha Namla for assistant general secretary (female), Farhana Binte Jigar Farina for education and research secretary, Md Sajjad Hossain for environment and nature conservation secretary, Majiur Rahman Chowdhury for literature and publication secretary, Rayeed Hossain for cultural secretary, Fatema Tuz Zohra Baishakhi for assistant cultural secretary, Sabikun Nahar Poly for assistant sports secretary (female), Ring Yong Murong Rushd for assistant sports secretary (male), Nakib Al Mahmud Arnob for information technology and library secretary, Ahsan Labib for social service and human resources development secretary, Nadia Rahman Onnesha for assistant social service and human resources development secretary (female), Kazi Mehrab Turjo for assistant social service and human resources development secretary (male), Nasim Al Tariq for health and food security secretary, and Md Nahid Hasan Imon for transport and communication secretary.

For the executive member posts reserved for female candidates, Prishty Khan, Tanzila Tasnim Setu, and Afia Ibnat Samiha will contest, while Sadat Hane Islam, Zamin Ahmed, and Mohammad Ali Chishti will contest for the three executive member posts reserved for male candidates.

Speaking about the overall approach of the panel, VP candidate Arifuzzaman said: “We have not included any member from other political parties in our panel.”

He added: “We tried to involve conscious students of the university who have long been working for the rights of fellow students, carrying the spirit of the mass uprising, and have been active at the forefront of reforms and movements at the university since August 5.”

Division within Bagchas over panel announcement

Before the panel announcement, internal rifts and dissatisfaction came to light following the resignation of one leader and the resignation threat from another.

On Wednesday night, Md Nazmul Islam, Jahangirnagar University unit joint convener, announced his resignation through his Facebook account.

Nazmul alleged: “Some influential leaders are undermining the dedicated ones. Nepotism and favouritism have been exercised in forming the panel. The devoted leaders have been neglected.”

Alongside him, Senior Joint Convener Kauser Alam Arman also threatened to resign, saying that although their goal in contesting the Jucsu election was to bring fresh momentum to the movement for student rights, several dedicated activists were excluded from the panel despite being qualified.

However, dismissing the allegations, Bagchas Jahangirnagar University Unit Member Secretary Abu Touhid Mohammad Siam said: “Only those considered qualified and representative according to the organization’s decision have been included in the panel.”

He added: “There is no scope for personal interest or nepotism here. Our sole objective is to protect the interests of students.”