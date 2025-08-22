273 candidates submit nomination papers for 25 posts in Jucsu election

A total of 273 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 25 posts in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

Earlier, 299 students had collected nomination papers to contest in the election. Thursday was the last day for submitting nomination papers.

Confirming the information, Election Commission Member Secretary and Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam said that in the three days allocated for collecting nomination papers for the Jucsu election, candidates collected 299 nomination papers for 25 posts in the central union, among which 273 were submitted. In addition, candidates collected 514 nomination papers for hall unions, of which 467 were submitted. Altogether, candidates collected 813 nomination papers for both the central and hall unions, while 740 were submitted.

Number of candidates by hall

In Al-Beruni hall 18, AFM Kamaluddin hall 22, Mir Mosharraf Hossain hall 30, Nawab Faizunnesa hall 6, Shaheed Salam–Barkat hall 22, Maulana Bhashani hall 27, Jahanara Imam hall 16, Pritilata hall 13, Begum Khaleda Zia hall 11, hall No 10 (male) 30, Shaheed Rafiq–Jabbar hall 21, Sufia Kamal hall 10, hall No 13 (female) 6, hall No 15 (female) 17, Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore hall 22, Rokeya hall 17, Fazilatunnesa hall 15, Bir Pratik Taramon Bibi hall 17, hall No 21 (male) 38, National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam hall 60, and Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad hall 49 candidates submitted nomination papers.

Regarding this, Election Commission Member Professor Mafruhi Sattar said: “We have received information from different halls instantly. If any updates are required later, we will make adjustments.”

Appeals concerning the validity of nomination papers and rejections will be accepted on Tuesday between 9am and 12pm.

The appeal hearings will take place on Wednesday between 9am and 2pm, and verdicts will be announced on at 4pm of that day.

The last date for withdrawing nomination papers is Thursday from 9am to 4pm. Finally, the list of valid candidates will be published on August 29, at 4pm.