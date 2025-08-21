Nursing students block road in Gazipur

Students of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Nursing College in Gazipur blocked Rajbari road in front of the DC office in Gazipur city on Thursday protesting misconduct of three instructors.

They submitted a memorandum to the college authorities demanding the transfer of three instructors — Md Jamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Md Tajul Islam and Md Mokhlesur Rahman — for their alleged misconduct and various irregularities.

The students blocked the road for nearly an hour and formed a human chain before staging a sit-in on the DC office premises.

They left the road after submitting the memorandum.

Md Motachem Billah, additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur, met the students and held discussions to resolve the problem.