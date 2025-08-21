Feni University students block highway over campus demand

Feni University students have staged demonstrations by blocking the Dhaka-Chittagong highway with multiple demands, including the construction of a permanent campus.

From 12:30pm on Thursday, they took position on the northern side of Mohipal flyover in Feni.

Due to the blockade, traffic movement on both lanes towards Dhaka and Chittagong came to a halt, creating a long tailback on the highway.

Scene on the ground

Students brought out a procession through Hazari Road in the city with several demands, including the construction of a permanent campus, the launching of the university’s own bus service, prohibition of student politics, and changes in the board of trustees. They then took position on the highway and started demonstrating.

At that time, the demonstrators chanted various protest slogans. By 1pm they were holding a sit-in program on the road.