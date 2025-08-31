Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jahangir: 1604 protests held in Dhaka since Interim Govt took office

He urged political and other organizations to hold demonstrations at Suhrawardy Udyan or open fields instead of blocking streets

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spoke at his ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat, Sunday. Photo: BSS
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 03:19 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said that a total of 1,604 street protests have taken place in Dhaka and surrounding areas since the interim government assumed office.

He urged political and other organizations to hold demonstrations at Suhrawardy Udyan or open fields instead of blocking streets to reduce public suffering.

"As many as 1,604 protests have been staged by 123 organizations since we assumed power. These demonstrations have caused immense suffering to the people," he told reporters after a core committee meeting on law and order at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Jahangir said blocking one part of Dhaka makes the entire city come to a standstill.

In reply to a question, he said specific venues for demonstrations may be fixed if such a demand is raised.

Topics:

Protest demonstrationLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Jahangir: Remain united against any move to foil upcoming polls

Ministry protests fake audio call records of home adviser

Buet-led protestors vow tougher measures if demands ignored

Haor protection order under Water Act 2013 finalized

Home Adviser: GMP commissioner will be served show cause notice

Home adviser announces bounty for recovery of looted firearms

Latest News

Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Kishwan Group ink deal

Jucsu polls: Over half of hall union seats uncontested or vacant

Mirza Fakhrul granted exemption from case over obstructing police duties

Rizvi: We have doubts about the Election Commission’s competence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x