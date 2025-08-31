Jahangir: 1604 protests held in Dhaka since Interim Govt took office

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said that a total of 1,604 street protests have taken place in Dhaka and surrounding areas since the interim government assumed office.

He urged political and other organizations to hold demonstrations at Suhrawardy Udyan or open fields instead of blocking streets to reduce public suffering.

"As many as 1,604 protests have been staged by 123 organizations since we assumed power. These demonstrations have caused immense suffering to the people," he told reporters after a core committee meeting on law and order at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Jahangir said blocking one part of Dhaka makes the entire city come to a standstill.

In reply to a question, he said specific venues for demonstrations may be fixed if such a demand is raised.