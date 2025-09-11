RMG workers removed from Kuril after 6hrs standoff

Garment workers who had blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Kuril were removed from the road after a six-hour standoff with police on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Division Md Ziaur Rahman said that after several attempts, police managed to remove the workers from the road.

Traffic has now returned to normal, he added.

Several hundred workers blocked the highway around 2pm, demanding payment of arrears and bringing traffic on the highway and surrounding roads to a standstill.

When police asked the protesters to clear the road, clashes erupted as workers threw bricks. Police responded with baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons, forcing the protesters to leave after repeated confrontations throughout the afternoon and evening.

Around 7:30pm, police again used baton charges and water cannons to disperse the remaining protesters.