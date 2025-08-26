Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Buet-led student protest blocks Shahbagh over recruitment reforms

Engineering students have alleged diploma holders being recruited into 9th grade, depriving students of engineering universities

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and other engineering universities block Shahbagh intersection as part of the 'Blockade of Engineers' program on August 26, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 05:02 PM

Students of engineering universities, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), have blockaded Shahbagh following a program of boycotting classes and exams over three key demands.

The students staged a procession and blocked the Shahbagh intersection, bringing traffic to a halt at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

WhatsApp Image 2025-08-26 at 4.27.19 PM

The protest, conducted under the banner of the “Blocked of Engineers” campaign, revolves around the following demands:

  1. All candidates seeking entry into the ninth grade in engineering, or positions such as assistant engineer or equivalent, must pass a recruitment examination and hold at least a BSc degree. Promotions through quotas are not allowed, and no promotion can be granted even by creating equivalent positions under different titles.
  2. Recruitment examinations for technical 10th grade or sub-assistant engineer positions must be open to both diploma and BSc holders.
  3. Appropriate legal measures must be taken against those using the engineer title without a BSc degree. Additionally, non-accredited BSc engineering courses must be brought under IEB-BTEB accreditation following proper procedures.

Earlier, the student platform Engineers’ Rights Movement announced a boycott of classes and exams, citing the recruitment of diploma holders to the ninth grade and the marginalization of engineering university students. Students from Buet and other engineering universities joined the movement.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

Topics:

ShahbaghProtest demonstrationBangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Read More

Students of Buet, Ruet to boycott classes, exams over 3 demands

Feni University students block highway over campus demand

Agitated Chittagong University students lock admin building

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Anu Muhammad criticizes interim govt's 'secret deals', foreign policy

Latest News

DORP urges govt to keep tobacco firms out of the law amendment process

Govt approves proposal for reducing timeframe in textbook procurement process

471 candidates in final list of DUCSU election

Salahuddin: BNP does not want any complication over election

JU researchers unveil ‘Liquid-Tree’ to clean urban air

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x