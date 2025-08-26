Buet-led student protest blocks Shahbagh over recruitment reforms

Students of engineering universities, including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), have blockaded Shahbagh following a program of boycotting classes and exams over three key demands.

The students staged a procession and blocked the Shahbagh intersection, bringing traffic to a halt at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The protest, conducted under the banner of the “Blocked of Engineers” campaign, revolves around the following demands:

All candidates seeking entry into the ninth grade in engineering, or positions such as assistant engineer or equivalent, must pass a recruitment examination and hold at least a BSc degree. Promotions through quotas are not allowed, and no promotion can be granted even by creating equivalent positions under different titles. Recruitment examinations for technical 10th grade or sub-assistant engineer positions must be open to both diploma and BSc holders. Appropriate legal measures must be taken against those using the engineer title without a BSc degree. Additionally, non-accredited BSc engineering courses must be brought under IEB-BTEB accreditation following proper procedures.

Earlier, the student platform Engineers’ Rights Movement announced a boycott of classes and exams, citing the recruitment of diploma holders to the ninth grade and the marginalization of engineering university students. Students from Buet and other engineering universities joined the movement.