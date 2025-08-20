Wednesday, August 20, 2025

JU administration seeks army deployment for Jucsu polls, bans gatherings

A request has already been sent to the chief of army staff for army deployment, says AKM Rashidul Alam, Jucsu Election Commission member-secretary

JUCSU Building at JU. Photo: Asibul Islam Rifat/ Dhaka tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 07:09 PM

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) administration wants army deployment for overall security, centring the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections 2025.

In addition, all types of meetings and gatherings inside the university have been banned.

Confirming the matter, AKM Rashidul Alam, Jucsu Election Commission member-secretary and JU proctor, on Wednesday, told Dhaka Tribune that this initiative was taken by the administration to ensure security during the upcoming Jucsu elections.

"We have held discussions with various neighbouring institutions to strengthen the campus security perimeter. At the same time, a request has already been sent to the chief of army staff for army deployment on the day before, the day of, and the day after the election," he added.

Besides, to ensure an electoral atmosphere on campus, the university authorities have banned all kinds of events, meetings, gatherings, programs, and assemblies of more than 25 people.

The information was announced in a notice signed by acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman on Tuesday night.

The notice stated that, to ensure an electoral atmosphere on campus centring the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections 2025, all kinds of events, meetings, gatherings, programs, and assemblies of more than 25 people have been prohibited on campus until September 12.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
