SBMCH interns call off strike after arrest of reform activist

SBMCH interns withdraw strike after arrest in reformist attack case

Intern doctors at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal have withdrawn their strike after police arrested a reform activist accused in an attack and a case was filed against 81 people linked to the Health Sector Reform Movement.

Muhammad Suhan, 23, one of the movement’s leaders, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in front of Nagar Bhaban, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Barisal Kotwali police station.

SBMCH Director Brig Gen Dr AKM Mashiul Munir said the strike was withdrawn after assurances of legal action against the attackers and measures to ensure security and a healthy working environment. “Patients cannot be deprived of services,” he said, adding that law enforcement was working to restore normalcy.

On Monday night, Bahadur Sikder, a grade-four SBMCH employee, filed a case at Kotwali police station. The case named Mohiuddin Roni, chief coordinator of the Health Sector Reform Movement in Barisal, as the lone accused by name, while 80 others remained unidentified.

Following Suhan’s arrest, pro-reformist students staged a protest rally in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, alleging he had been detained without a case against him. Later, they met the police commissioner, who reiterated that the arrest was part of the ongoing crackdown.

Police Commissioner Shofiqul Islam told reporters that investigations would determine whether Suhan was involved in the assault on a doctor and the attack on SBMCH interns and staff.

On Sunday noon, doctors, medical students, and staff had formed a human chain in front of SBMCH, giving a 48-hour ultimatum for the arrest of the attackers. Following Tuesday’s arrest, interns resumed work at 3pm, said Dr Nazmul Huda on behalf of the intern doctors.

Students also announced they would return to classes and examinations from Wednesday.

Zubair Al Mahmud, a student of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, said: “In the name of the health reform movement, some miscreants are attacking our teachers, doctors, nurses, staff, and even students. Although we boycotted classes on Monday demanding safety, we have decided to return from Wednesday.”