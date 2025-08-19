Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Patients bear the brunt as SBMCH interns’ strike drags into third day

All medical services, except the emergency ones, remained suspended causing suffering of patients

File image of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM

Patients continued to suffer as the indefinite strike by interns at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal entered its third day on Tuesday.

All medical services, except the emergency ones, remained suspended causing suffering of patients and their attendants at the Bairsal division’s largest hospital.  

The interns are on the strike demanding workplace security and the arrest of those who attacked its medical staff.

The strike, which began on Sunday, follows a series of clashes at the hospital.

On Sunday, Dr Dilip Kumar, a medical officer, was injured when a group of people staging demonstrations demanding reforms in the health sector and an end to all irregularities, hurled bricks at the hospital staff during a clash.

Earlier, clashes also occurred between demonstrators and hospital staff on Thursday.

Protesting the attack and demanding security, the interns launched a nonstop strike demanding their safety.

Dr Shakhawat Hossain Saikat, president of the hospital’s Mid-Level Doctors’ Association, said emergency services remained operational despite the strike.

“Our doctors are attending patients indoors and outdoors at the director’s request. But without security, it is not possible to continue our work safely,” he said.

Hospital Director Brig Gen Dr AKM Mashiul Munir assured that emergency services are running under police supervision.

He said discussions are going on to resolve the issue and expressed the hope that interns would get back to work soon.

