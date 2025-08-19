Interns’ strike at SBMCH enters day 2

The strike of interns at Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) continued on Monday, with students demanding a safer working environment and the arrest of those who attacked doctors.

Medical students also began boycotting classes, protesting the assault on their teacher and Medicine Unit-2 officer, Dr Dilip Roy. Meanwhile, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the same demands, announcing it at a press conference and later forming a human chain outside the hospital gate.

Anti-discrimination students from the Healthcare Reform Movement held a rally on the 23rd day of their protest outside the Barisal Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking justice for the alleged assault by SBMCH staff. The incident escalated last Thursday when brickbats were exchanged between the movement’s protesters and hospital staff, with both sides blaming each other.

The hospital director ordered an investigation, appointing Ward Master Jewel Chandra Shil to the committee. However, Shil is reportedly among those accused of involvement in Thursday’s attack. He had filed a complaint against 42 people, including movement organiser Mohiuddin Roni, alleging assault and sexual harassment of a nurse and aide.

A five-member committee has been formed, including Deputy Director Dr SM Moniruzzaman, Dr Ikhtiar Ahsan, Deputy Service Supervisor Shahnaz Parvin, Administrative Officer Abdul Jalil Mia, and Ward Master Shil. The committee must submit its report within seven working days.

Critics called the committee’s composition “a farce.” Advocate Abu-al-Rayhan said the accused should not be investigating the incident, while Ranjit Dutta, general secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), said: “The accused can never be in the investigation committee.”

SBMCH director Brigadier General Dr AKM Mashiul Munir defended the inclusion of Shil, noting he was on official duty, and said the committee chair could replace him if necessary.

Journalists visiting the hospital reported a dire situation in the wards. Patients left out of fear, and mid-level doctors struggled to maintain services amid the absence of interns. Senior nurses highlighted overcrowding and the growing difficulty in patient care.

Dr Imran of Medicine Unit-3 said: “Treatment has been affected, but mid-level doctors are doing their best to maintain medical services.” Brigadier General Munir warned that if the attackers are not arrested, the hospital’s situation could worsen rapidly.