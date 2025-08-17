CAAB chairman: Cox's Bazar Airport to start international flights from October

Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), has stated that international flights will partially begin at Cox's Bazar Airport by mid-October.

He made the statement on Sunday afternoon after visiting Cox's Bazar Airport.

The CAAB chairman said: "Today (Sunday), we inspected the progress of work on the airport’s second terminal and the runway constructed over the sea. It appears that by mid-October, it will be possible to operate international flights partially from Cox's Bazar Airport."

In response to a question, Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq said that although it is not possible to specify the percentage of work completed, operations could begin by mid-October. "Our preparations are on the final path for this," he added.

According to CAAB sources, the airport’s runway is being constructed 1,700 feet above sea. After expansion, the runway will have a length of 10,700 feet or 3.26km. Once completed, it will be the largest runway in the country. Aircraft will primarily take off and land over the riverbed here.