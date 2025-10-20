Monday, October 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt asks CAAB to waive charges for additional flights after HSIA fire

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, on Monday sent a letter to CAAB, instructing immediate steps to implement the waiver

File Image: Fire rages through the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, burning medicines, telecommunication equipment, and other imported goods worth hundreds of crores, as firefighters struggle to bring it under control on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Oct 2025, 03:33 PM

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on Monday issued a directive to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) to waive all applicable charges for additional and special flights being operated by airlines to re-adjust disrupted schedules following the recent fire at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The ministry sent an official letter to CAAB on Monday, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Mosammat Shakila Parveen, instructing the authority to take immediate measures to implement the waiver.

The letter stated that due to the fire incident on Saturday at the import cargo complex of HSIA, both domestic and international flight schedules were severely affected.

“In this situation, several airlines have taken initiatives to operate additional and special flights to manage the schedule disruptions,” the ministry said in the letter.

Accordingly, the government has decided to exempt all applicable charges for these flights operated between Sunday and Tuesday (until midnight), it added.

The fire, which broke out around 2:15pm on Saturday, caused extensive damage to the import cargo section where imported goods were stored.

A total of 37 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, supported by members of the Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and Ansar, worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

By evening, the fire was largely contained, although most of the stored goods were reported to have been destroyed.

Topics:

CargoCivil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB)Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
