Two female Madrasa students die under mysterious circumstances in Chapainawabganj

Two residential students of Shefali Begum Mohila Hafezia Madrasa in Gomostapur upazila, Chapainawabganj, died under mysterious circumstances on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Tania, 12, daughter of Tarikul Islam of Lebudanga village, and Jamila, 10, daughter of Soibur Rahman of Begpur village, both under Radhanagar union of the upazila, said Gomostapur police station Officer-in-Charge Wadud Alam.

Police said the students had dinner and went to sleep on Friday night. Around 1am, they fell ill and were taken to Gomostapur Upazila Health Complex by madrasa teacher Shahida Khatun, where doctors declared them dead.

Ashraf Ali, director of the madrasa, said 13 students slept together that night, and two suddenly fell sick in the early hours. Dr Abdul Alim, the on-duty physician, said one girl was brought in dead, while the other died shortly after admission.

The bodies were sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy. An unnatural death case was filed, and the incident was under investigation, added the OC.