Gopalganj journalist injured in Chhatra, Jubo Dal attack

Moniruzzaman Sheikh Jewel, the Kotali Para upazila correspondent of the daily Amar Desh, has been injured after activists of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal allegedly attacked him.

The incident happened around 7pm in front of Kotali Para Upazila Shilpakala Academy. Jewel, son of Sattar Sheikh of Tarashi village, was first taken to Kotali Para Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as his condition worsened.

Kotali Para police station OC Khondker Hafizur Rahman said legal action would be taken if Jewel’s family filed a complaint.

Kotali Para upazila BNP General Secretary Abul Bashar Howlader said: “We are trying to resolve the matter amicably.”

Earlier in the day, police arrested five people, including Bellal Sheikh, 21, whom they identified as an Awami League youth front activist. Jewel reported this in an online portal, angering local Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal leaders who claimed Bellal was a Chhatra Dal leader.

Speaking from hospital, Jewel said: “Police arrested a youth and sent him to jail. I reported on the case as per the police statement. For that, I was beaten in front of senior BNP leaders… Will there be no justice for journalist persecution in this country?” He asked.

He added that his relatives and colleagues had received death threats.