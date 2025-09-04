Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Journalist assaulted by lawyers at CMM court

The victim could not confirm whether the lawyers were representing the state or the defence

File image of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 06:00 PM

A journalist of Somoy TV, Asif Hossain Siam, was injured during an assault by lawyers on Thursday at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka, while covering the bail hearing of journalist Manjurul Alam Panna.

Panna appeared before the court in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh police station. When the judge entered, all individuals except lawyers and journalists were asked to leave the courtroom, and the attack took place.

Siam said: “During the hearing, the judge asked outsiders to leave. At that time, some lawyers tried to force a journalist from New Age to leave. I said, ‘He is also a journalist.’ Then one of the lawyers punched me in the nose and mouth.”

He added: “I immediately told the judge, ‘Your Honor, I have been attacked in your presence.’ Right after that, the attacking lawyer and several others tried to drag me out of the courtroom.”

Siam could not confirm whether the lawyers involved were representing the state or the defence.

Topics:

CourtJournalist Attacked
Read More

More witnesses testify in Rajuk plot corruption cases against Hasina, family

Ducsu VP candidate Jalal lands in jail in attempted murder case

Seven get life imprisonment for murder in Sirajganj

7th day of testimony underway against Hasina, 2 others

Somoy TV news crew attacked in Bhola

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

Latest News

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

11 sentenced in Sylhet for illegal sand extraction

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x