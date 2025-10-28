Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
Sramik League leader arrested in Gopalganj

Kotalipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khandaker Hafizur Rahman confirmed the arrest

Photo: BSS
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 10:24 PM

Police arrested Sramik League leader Rafiqul Islam Patu, 46, from the Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex area on Monday night.

Rafiqul Islam, joint general secretary of the Kotalipara Upazila Sramik League, is the son of late Syed Ali of Daharpara village in the same upazila.

Kotalipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khandaker Hafizur Rahman confirmed the arrest.

He said that on July 16, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations had gathered at the Wabdar Hat area, creating panic among locals and disrupting public movement.

Following the incident, police filed a case under the Special Powers Act at Kotalipara Police Station, naming 155 people and listing around 1,500 others as unidentified.

Rafiqul Islam Patu was arrested in connection with that case and was sent to jail this morning, the OC added.

Topics:

ArrestGopalganjSramik LeagueKotalipara
