Operation in Rajshahi uncovers weapons and explosives-making equipment

A joint operation by security forces at a house in Rajshahi city recovered several weapons and explosives-making equipment on Saturday.

In connection with the raid, Muntasirul Alam Onindo was arrested. He had previously been detained multiple times over alleged links to militancy.

The operation began early Saturday at a house in the Kadirganj area of the city. The army cordoned off the residence, and a nearby building was also searched.

At 12:30pm on Saturday, Md Gaziur Rahman, spokesperson and deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CCTC, currently in charge), confirmed that a joint police and army operation was underway at a house and a coaching centre in Kadirganj, Rajshahi.

Detailed information will be provided after the operation.

The arrested individual is Muntasirul Alam Onindo, 35. He is the son of Shafiul Alam Latkur, former vice president of Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP.

Onindo runs the “Doctor English” institution at the site. The house belongs to the ancestral property of former Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor and Awami League presidium member A H M Khairuzzaman Liton.

Onindo, a former student of Rajshahi University, is a first cousin of the former mayor.

Police stated that Onindo was previously arrested on suspicion of militancy following the Holi Artisan killing and also in connection with the murder case of English Department teacher A F M Rezaul Karim Siddiqui of Rajshahi University.

During the raid at the “Doctor English” institution, authorities recovered: Two foreign air guns, one revolver, correct cartridges, three boxes of air gun pellets, one magnet, six locally-made weapons, one GPS device, four walkie-talkies, one tracer gun, 10 SIM cards, one binocular, equipment for making explosives, passport and NID, six monitors, three computers, three scanners, 35 bottles of alcohol.

No army officials spoke publicly about the operation.