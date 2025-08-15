Flood miseries ease at Chapainawabganj as Padma river falls

The water level at River Padma has started to fall in Chapainawabganj bringing some relief to flood-hit areas.

For days, floodwater from upstream had inundated low-lying areas of Alatuli and Narayanpur unions in Sadar upazila, Paka, Ujirpur, Durlovpur and Monaksha unions in Shibganj upazila.

Many houses still remain waterlogged while roads are submerged disrupting movement.

Large areas of land with Aush, Aman, maize and various vegetables are still under water.

Ahsan Habib, an engineer at the local Water Development Board, said the Padma’s water level dropped by 1cm in the past 24 hours.

At 9am Friday, water at the Pankha point was flowing 33cm below the danger mark, he added.