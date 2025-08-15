Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Flood miseries ease at Chapainawabganj as Padma river falls

Many houses still remain waterlogged while roads are submerged disrupting movement

Photo shows flood submerges low-lying areas in Chapainawaganj. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 12:23 PM

The water level at River Padma has started to fall in Chapainawabganj bringing some relief to flood-hit areas.

For days, floodwater from upstream had inundated low-lying areas of Alatuli and Narayanpur unions in Sadar upazila, Paka, Ujirpur, Durlovpur and Monaksha unions in Shibganj upazila.

Many houses still remain waterlogged while roads are submerged disrupting movement.

Large areas of land with Aush, Aman, maize and various vegetables are still under water.

Ahsan Habib, an engineer at the local Water Development Board, said the Padma’s water level dropped by 1cm in the past 24 hours.

At 9am Friday, water at the Pankha point was flowing 33cm below the danger mark, he added.

Topics:

FloodChapainawabganjPadma RiverBangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
Read More

Residents suffer as water levels rise in 3 rivers of Faridpur

100 tons of Indian onion arrive at Sonamasjid land port

8,500 families stranded as flood submerges low-lying areas in Chapainawabganj

Teesta swells above danger mark again, low-lying areas flooded in Nilphamari

FFWC: Heavy rains may trigger flashflood in 7 districts

Teesta water nears danger level at Dalia point; 44 sluice gates opened

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x