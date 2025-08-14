Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Body of missing Gazipur college student recovered after 27 hours

Fire service divers recovered the body from the Sutia River, about 500 metres from Trimohoni Bridge

Map of Gazipur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 06:10 PM

Divers on Thursday recovered the body of a missing college student 27 hours after she went missing, after falling into a river in Gazipur.

A fire service diving team recovered the body of Lamia Akter, 17, from the confluence of three rivers in Nandia Sanggon village under Kawraid union around 1:30pm, confirmed Sreepur Fire Service Warehouse Inspector ATM Mahmudul Hasan.

Lamia, daughter of Delwar Hossain of Nandia Sanggon village, was a second-year college student at Captain Gias Uddin College in Niguari union under Pagla police station of Gafargaon upazila.

Fire service official Mahmudul said the diving team resumed the search for Lamia’s body around 10am on the second day of its operation.

"The divers conducted searches in the Shitalakkhya, Sutia, and Sheela rivers. They recovered the body from the Sutia River, about 500 metres from Trimohoni Bridge, around 1:30pm."

According to locals, around 10:30am on Wednesday, Lamia went missing after allegedly jumping down from Trimohoni Bridge in the Nandia Sanggon area of Sreepur.

Upon receiving the news, divers from Tongi fire service reached the scene and launched the rescue operation at 2:30pm. The operation was suspended around 7:30pm as night fell.

Topics:

DeadGazipur
Read More

Polytechnic students block train to protest DMTCL exam postponement

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Journalist Tuhin murder: 7 accused placed on 2-day remand

Two children drown in Gazipur pond

Two arrested over dismembered body found in Tongi

Latest News

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

NCP to form 50-member advisory council

Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x