Body of missing Gazipur college student recovered after 27 hours

Divers on Thursday recovered the body of a missing college student 27 hours after she went missing, after falling into a river in Gazipur.

A fire service diving team recovered the body of Lamia Akter, 17, from the confluence of three rivers in Nandia Sanggon village under Kawraid union around 1:30pm, confirmed Sreepur Fire Service Warehouse Inspector ATM Mahmudul Hasan.

Lamia, daughter of Delwar Hossain of Nandia Sanggon village, was a second-year college student at Captain Gias Uddin College in Niguari union under Pagla police station of Gafargaon upazila.

Fire service official Mahmudul said the diving team resumed the search for Lamia’s body around 10am on the second day of its operation.

"The divers conducted searches in the Shitalakkhya, Sutia, and Sheela rivers. They recovered the body from the Sutia River, about 500 metres from Trimohoni Bridge, around 1:30pm."

According to locals, around 10:30am on Wednesday, Lamia went missing after allegedly jumping down from Trimohoni Bridge in the Nandia Sanggon area of Sreepur.

Upon receiving the news, divers from Tongi fire service reached the scene and launched the rescue operation at 2:30pm. The operation was suspended around 7:30pm as night fell.