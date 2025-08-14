Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 dead after buses collide in Faridpur

Accident occurred when Dhaka-bound Royel Express collided with DD Paribahan

Collision between two buses leaves 3 dead in Faridpur. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 04:53 PM

Three people were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Kanaipur Bazar in Faridpur district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Atier Sheikh, son of Sahir Uddin Sheikh of Chuadanga district, Ranjir Chandra Das, son of Shyamchandra Das of Barguna district and Suborna Begum, wife of Abdul Majid of Rangpur district.

Salauddin, officer-in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police camp, said the accident occurred around 12:30pm when the Dhaka-bound bus of Royel Express collided with a DD Paribahan bus while heading towards Magura, leaving ten people injured.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.

Topics:

Road AccidentFaridpur
Read More

3 killed as wheel detachment causes truck-autorickshaw collision

Microbus driver sued over 7 deaths in Noakhali road crash

2 dead as car catches fire after crash at Mohakhali  

3 killed in pickup-motorcycle collision in Tangail

Two students among three killed in Sunamganj road accident

Woman dies after bus hits motorcycle near Dhaka airport

Latest News

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

NCP to form 50-member advisory council

Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x