3 dead after buses collide in Faridpur

Three people were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Kanaipur Bazar in Faridpur district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Atier Sheikh, son of Sahir Uddin Sheikh of Chuadanga district, Ranjir Chandra Das, son of Shyamchandra Das of Barguna district and Suborna Begum, wife of Abdul Majid of Rangpur district.

Salauddin, officer-in-charge of Karimpur Highway Police camp, said the accident occurred around 12:30pm when the Dhaka-bound bus of Royel Express collided with a DD Paribahan bus while heading towards Magura, leaving ten people injured.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.