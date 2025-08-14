Friday, August 15, 2025

Polytechnic students block train to protest DMTCL exam postponement

The protest commenced on Thursday at around 10am in the Shimultali area of Gazipur city

File image of Train. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 03:28 PM

Diploma engineering students staged a protest on Thursday morning in the Duet (Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology) area of Gazipur, halting the "Banalata Express" travelling from Rajshahi to Dhaka, to protest the postponement of exams for the post of section engineer at DMTCL. 

The disruption caused train services to the northern region to remain suspended for approximately 40 minutes.

At around 10am, the protesting diploma engineering students began their demonstration in the Shimultali area of Gazipur city.

During the demonstration, they positioned themselves on the adjacent railway tracks.

At approximately 11am, the students and job applicants stopped the Banalata Express. The train was released by the protesters at 11:40am.

The students claimed that the examinations for the post of section engineer at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which operates the Dhaka metro rail, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, were postponed due to a legal petition filed by candidates holding BSc engineering degrees.

They said that their protest was in response to this decision.

Abul Hossain, station master of Joydebpur Railway Junction, said the students halted the Banalata Express during their demonstration, adding that train services resumed and the route returned to normal 40 minutes later.

GazipurRailway
