Man electrocuted in Magura

A 40-year-old man died from electrocution in Magura district town on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Md Abdul Gani Biswas was a resident of Haspatal Para village in Sadar upazila. He was the younger son of Abdul Bokkar Mia of the area.

Babu Biswas, uncle of the deceased, said Gani was seriously injured after being electrocuted while charging a solar light.

Locals and family members rushed him to Magura Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Magura Police Station, said an unnatural death (UD) case has been filed in this regard.