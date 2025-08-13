Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man electrocuted in Magura

Locals and family members rushed him to Magura Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Magura Map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 12:22 PM

A 40-year-old man died from electrocution in Magura district town on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Md Abdul Gani Biswas was a resident of Haspatal Para village in Sadar upazila. He was the younger son of Abdul Bokkar Mia of the area.

Babu Biswas, uncle of the deceased, said Gani was seriously injured after being electrocuted while charging a solar light.

Locals and family members rushed him to Magura Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Magura Police Station, said an unnatural death (UD) case has been filed in this regard.

Topics:

Magura
Read More

HSC examinee dies of snakebite in Magura

3 killed, 15 injured in Magura road crash

Death reference in Magura child rape, murder case reaches HC

Speech-impaired girl abducted, raped in Magura; two held

Magura victim’s mother can’t accept acquittal of three others in rape-murder case

Magura rape-murder: Hitu Sheikh sentenced to death

Latest News

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Educationist Jatin Sarkar passes away

Myanmar air strike on stranded convoy kills 8

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x