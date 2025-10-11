Saturday, October 11, 2025

3 children drown in a pond in Magura

A case has been filed with the Mohammadpur police station in this regard

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 06:55 PM

Three children tragically drowned while bathing in a pond in Chapatala village of Mohammadpur upazila, Magura, on Saturday afternoon.

Abdur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, confirmed that the victims were Tarin, 8, daughter of Anarul Mia; Cynthia, 9, daughter of Sajjad Mia; and Tanha,9, daughter of Tarikul Islam.

They went into the canal next to their homes to bathe and went missing simultaneously.

Locals searched for them and later rescued the children, taking them to the Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Duty doctor RMO Md Asadur Rahman examined them and declared them dead.

A case has been filed with the Mohammadpur police station.

Topics:

MaguraChildren drowned
