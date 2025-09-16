Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Series of drowning incidents claim lives of five in Satkhira

The victims include four children and one teenager

Representational image of drowning. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 12:48 PM

Four children and one teenager died in separate drowning incidents in five upazilas of Satkhira on Monday.

The incidents took place in Assasuni, Kalaroa, Shyamnagar, Satkhira Sadar and Kaliganj, plunging the areas into mourning.

In Bamandanga village of Bardal union under Assasuni upazila, 13-month-old Ishita Sana drowned after falling into a pond. She was the youngest daughter of Mahendra Nath Sana.

Family members and police said the child was holding her mother’s hand when the mother suddenly let go to chase away a dog. The baby slipped into the pond and drowned within minutes.

Assasuni police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamsul Arefin said: “A 13-month-old girl drowned after slipping from her mother’s grip while she was chasing away a dog. The child died within just 10 minutes.”

In Keragachhi village of Kalaroa upazila, two-year-old Irfan Khan, son of Ekram Khan, drowned.

Family members said he was left outside before being taken for a bath at noon, but went missing shortly after. Later, his body was recovered from a ditch beside the kitchen.

In Chandipur village of Shyamnagar upazila, 16-year-old Faisal Hossain, with mental disability, drowned. He was the son of Shahinur.

He went missing from a local tea stall on Sunday evening. On Monday afternoon, his body was recovered from a ditch near his home.

Shyamnagar police station OC Mollah Humayun Kabir said: “The body was handed over to the family for burial as there were no objections.”

In addition, a young girl, the daughter of Ismail Hossain, drowned in a pond at Ellarchar housing project in Fingri union of Satkhira Sadar upazila on Monday afternoon.

OC Shaminul Haque of Sadar police station confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, in Indranagar village of Nalta under Kaliganj upazila, 19-month-old Lamisa Khatun, daughter of Md Sirajul Islam, drowned.

She went missing at noon. After a search, her body was recovered from a pond beside the yard of the house and taken to a local clinic, where doctors declared her dead.

She was buried in the family graveyard after a funeral prayer following Maghrib.

The OC of Kaliganj police station said: “We were not officially informed about the incident, but we are looking into it.”

 

Topics:

SatkhiraChildren drowned
