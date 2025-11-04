Magura sub-jail lies unused for 4 decades

Around four decades ago, a sub-jail was built in Magura’s Mohammadpur upazila, but it has never been used.

Since its construction, the facility has remained locked. The sub-jail, located in Bauijani village, now stands in a dilapidated state, while an employee of the Department of Social Services continues to live in one of its residential quarters despite the risks.

Construction began in 1985 and was completed swiftly, but the project came to a halt due to political changes. As a result, the sub-jail never came into operation. Over the years, the site has turned into a ghostly structure.

According to officials, the jail was built under the directive of then-President Hussain Muhammad Ershad to ease the transfer of prisoners from Magura district and make local judicial activities more efficient. The 2.71-acre complex includes male and female prison blocks, a kitchen, an administrative building, guard quarters, a pump house, and an officer’s residence. It was designed to accommodate 20 male and five female inmates. However, before its inauguration, the main gate was locked, and it has remained so ever since.

Most of the structures are now crumbling, with plaster peeling off and doors and windows missing.

Prashanta Kumar, a local employee of the Social Services Department, said he and his family live in one of the old quarters despite its unsafe condition.

Locals said attempts were made in the early 2000s to convert the site into a secondary school, but the plan was abandoned within a year due to poor conditions. The property was handed over to the Department of Social Services in 2003 for community purposes, but no significant initiative has followed.

Mohammadpur Upazila Social Services Officer Md Abdur Rob said the site could still be repurposed as a training centre, correctional facility, or shelter, but the lack of funds and manpower has left it neglected.