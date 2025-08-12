Workshop on Defence Journalism held in Cox’s Bazar

A workshop on defence journalism was organized by the Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh (Dejab) in Cox’s Bazar.

With the cooperation of the Bangladesh Navy, the workshop titled “Workshop on Defence Journalism” was held on Tuesday, at the hall room of ‘Swapnil Sindhu’.

Presided over by Dejab President Alamgir Hossain, the workshop featured speeches by several responsible officials of the Bangladesh Navy and senior journalists specialising in defence journalism. Dejab General Secretary Ahmad Ullah delivered the welcome speech.

In the workshop, Bangladesh Navy officials said that in addition to maintaining constant surveillance over the territorial waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Navy, alongside the Bangladesh Army and Air Force, has been working under the “In Aid to Civil Power” mandate in various parts of the country during launch capsizes and natural disasters.

They stated that since 2018, the Bangladesh Navy has been a three-dimensional force, operating in water, on land, and in the air. The Navy has also been making outstanding contributions to United Nations missions. In the event, Dejab Research and Training Secretary Ali Asif Shawon presented an overview of the organization and highlighted various aspects of defence journalism.

Speaking at the event, Dejab senior member and city editor of Daily Kaler Kantho Kazi Hafiz said that workshops of this nature could significantly enhance excellence in news gathering and reporting in defence journalism. He shared his long-standing work experience and also discussed various aspects of the activities of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force in United Nations peacekeeping missions.