3 including infant killed as wheel detachment causes truck-autorickshaw collision

A detached wheel from a battery-run autorickshaw led to a fatal collision with a truck in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj upazila on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including a child, dead.

The deceased were Rafi, the 19-day-old son of Mokhshed Mia from Shibganj upazila of Bogra; Jahidul Islam, 55, son of the late Siraj Mondal from Gobindaganj; and Nurunnabi Sarkar, 50, son of Abdul Gani from Rajahar union.

The accident occurred around 2pm in front of Mousumi Filling Station in the Khalshi area on the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional highway.

Seven others, including the child's parents and the driver, were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

Nurunnabi died on the way to the hospital after the accident. His body was later taken home by relatives.

According to police and local sources, the autorickshaw, carrying 10 passengers, including the child, was heading towards Gobindaganj when its rear left wheel suddenly came off, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

At that moment, a truck coming from behind rammed into the autorickshaw, leaving it mangled and killing child Rafi and Jahidul Islam on the spot.

The critically injured were identified as autorickshaw driver Sajib Mia, Rupali Begum and Jakia Begum. Doctors said their condition is critical.

Gobindaganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bulbul Islam said the accident occurred when the autorickshaw’s wheel suddenly detached.

"Two people died on the spot, and later we received news of Nurunnabi’s death. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. We are checking whether the death toll has increased.”