Tarique promises to meet countrymen in person soon

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said he will meet the country’s people directly very soon.

He made the comments virtually from London during the biennial conference of the Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP on Sunday afternoon.

At the event held near Madrasa Maidan on Eidgah Road in Rajshahi city, Prof Abdus Salam, one of the BNP chairperson’s advisers, inaugurated the conference.

Other speakers included advisers Mizanur Rahman Minu, Mohammad Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul — BNP’s forestry and environment secretary, Shafiqul Haq Milan — co-secretary of relief and rehabilitation, and Shahin Shawkat, organisational secretary of Rajshahi division. The conference was chaired by city BNP convener Ershad Ali Isha and conducted by member secretary Mamun-ur-Rashid Mamun.

Tarique Rahman said, “Inshallah, very soon I will meet you all in person.”

He expressed confidence that the upcoming election will establish the rights of the people. “We strongly believe the majority of the country’s voters will support BNP’s election symbol, the sheaf of paddy. However, there are many challenges ahead in rebuilding the country.”

He added: “If we form the government after the election, we must rebuild the country. The autocratic regime has destroyed education, the judiciary, law enforcement, economy, and healthcare for their own interests. We will have to overcome these challenges with the people’s support.”

He also said BNP first proposed reforms over two years ago during the autocratic government’s rule. “We submitted a 31-point reform proposal to the nation. Now, the interim government has formed a reform commission. Most of the proposals under discussion had already been announced by BNP two and a half years ago, because we believe reform is necessary to advance the country.”

He criticised the previous regime for destroying the healthcare system, forcing people to seek medical care abroad and sending foreign currency out of the country. “We must build our own doctors and nurses so people can get quality healthcare here,” he said.

Tarique accused the autocratic government of fleeing in the face of people’s movements after more than a decade in power. “We saw how they began enforced disappearances, killings, and fabricated cases against opposition voices. Most people present here have suffered from fabricated cases. Not only BNP but many other political parties and activists demanding rights faced such repression.”

He continued: “Many ordinary people who protested various issues also faced harsh oppression. The election system was destroyed at every stage. The judiciary was undermined. Law enforcement was politicised and ruined. The economy was destroyed. Mega development projects masked huge corruption and embezzlement.”

Tarique said the main goal of the movement was to establish political rights and protect individual freedom. “The autocrats fled after the movement. Now, we must ensure people’s governance and political rights through direct voting.”

He noted the interim government is moving slowly in that direction. “It has been announced that national elections will be held before next Ramadan. This will be the first step in restoring people’s rights. But voting alone is not enough — the government must be formed through that vote. People want to know from BNP leaders what the country’s future holds and what BNP will do. People want to trust BNP.”

Tarique stressed the need to create jobs for youth and the unemployed, train them for employment at home and abroad, and reform the education system by appointing quality teachers. “These students are the future of Bangladesh.”

He pointed out water issues, saying the Padma River is drying due to upstream diversions. “The fertile land is turning into a desert. We will go to international courts and, if needed, the UN to secure our rightful share of water. We must repair canals so water continues to flow.”

Tarique acknowledged many challenges ahead: “We must build small industries and export goods. People face long delays in the judiciary and must wait years for justice. We must reform this system for speedy trials. Agriculture needs timely fertiliser delivery and increased production. Consumers should get affordable products, and farmers must receive fair prices.”

He said people now believe the BNP alone can gradually rebuild the country. “Most people are looking to BNP. To face challenges, we must be united. Without unity, we cannot overcome these obstacles. It is our responsibility to maintain people’s trust and confidence. So, we must stay united.”

Raising both hands to pledge unity, Tarique Rahman urged party activists to remain united and work for the country’s reconstruction. “We have proposed reforms and the next step is implementing our 31-point agenda. We must tackle unemployment, healthcare, justice, river and canal management. For that, unity and discipline are essential. I expect all of us in Rajshahi Metropolitan to swear to remain united and work to rebuild the country.”