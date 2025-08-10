Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Protest at JU residential halls demanding ban on student politics

Around 8pm on Saturday, protesters marched to different halls, urging students via loudspeakers to join

Students protest at JU residential halls demanding ban on student politics on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 11:55 AM

A group of students at Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged a demonstration demanding a ban on student politics in all residential halls of the university.

At around 9:30pm on Saturday, the students began their protest in front of the residence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Kamrul Ahsan.

Earlier, at around 8pm, a group of protesters marched to different halls, using loudspeakers to call on students to join the program.

They then marched to the vice-chancellor’s residence, where Professor Kamrul Ahsan came out to speak with them.

During the procession, they were heard chanting slogans.

They dispersed at around 10:30pm following the vice-chancellor’s assurance of holding discussions on the matter.

Around 8pm on Saturday, August 9, 2025, protesters marched to different halls, urging students via loudspeakers to join, before heading to the vice-chancellors residence. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

The students presented six demands during the discussion.

The students’ demands include: banning all forms of political activities in every hall of Jahangirnagar University, formulating a specific framework for administrative punishment against students engaged in political activities in the halls in the future, as well as those involved in "ragging" culture in common rooms and guest rooms, promptly forming hall unions to ensure students’ basic rights, ensuring that any gifts from political organisations are distributed solely through the hall administration without the use of the organisation’s name or symbol, stopping undue interference in hall affairs by outsiders and taking immediate action against students overstaying in halls beyond their allotted term.

The protesters said that on Friday, committees of the Bangladesh Chhatra Dal (JCD) were announced in 17 halls of the university, which triggered a wave of protests on social media.

In response, they took to the streets on Saturday to demand a ban on hall-based politics.

Shakil Ahmed, a student of the 48th batch in the Department of History, said: "We have witnessed in previous years how a reign of terror was established through hall politics. We do not want that old culture to return. We demand that all forms of student politics be banned in our halls and that all hall committees announced by political parties be revoked immediately.”

Later, Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Kamrul Ahsan said he would hold an administrative meeting on Sunday to discuss the students’ demands.

“I have asked the students to submit their demands in writing,” he said, adding that he hopes to give a policy decision on the matter after discussions with the Academic Council, hall provosts and other relevant authorities.

Following the assurance, the students returned to their halls.

Topics:

Student PoliticshallJahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

DU administration starts talks with student groups on campus politics ahead of Ducsu polls

JU to hold Jucsu polls on September 11 after 33 years

JU BDSC opposes Chhatra Dal’s hall committee announcement

JU students hold torchlight procession, burn effigies protesting Shibir's DU exhibition

JU VC mourns death of construction worker, probe committee formed

Worker dies after falling from under-construction building at JU

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x