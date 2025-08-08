Unidentified man’s body found in Gazipur

Police have recovered the dismembered body of an unidentified man from abandoned travel bags in Tongi’s Station Road area of Gazipur

Tongi East police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faridul Islam said a team from the police station recovered the remains upon receiving information from locals on Friday morning.

“We suspect the man was killed two to three days ago in another location and the body was later dumped beside the highway in Tongi by the perpetrators,” he added.

The bag, wrapped in black polythene, was found around 10am near Nanna Biryani House beside the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway. According to locals, a group of street children spotted it and alerted nearby shopkeepers. Upon opening it, they discovered several body parts.

The body parts were been placed in three separate bags. These included the head, both hands, part of the torso, internal organs, the left leg, and sections of the left thigh, said police.

The remains were sent Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for an autopsy.

OC added that law enforcement agencies are collecting further footage to identify those involved and take legal action. The victim’s identity remains unknown.