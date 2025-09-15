Man, wife, son found dead in Narayanganj house

Police have recovered the bodies of a couple and their four-year-old child from a rented flat in Baburail Boubazar, Narayanganj.

The deceased were identified as Habibullah Shiplu, 35, his wife Mohini Akter Mim, 24, and their son Afran, 4.

The bodies were found on Monday evening after police and local residents broke down the locked door.

Habibullah was a resident of the Dabiran area in Daudkandi upazila, Comilla, and worked at a mango wholesale market in Narayanganj. The family lived on the fourth floor of the seven-storey building owned by Palash Mia in Boubazar.

“Habibullah previously worked at Ramzan’s cooperative, which had led to a case against him. It is initially believed he fell into extreme despair due to pressure from creditors over the cooperative’s funds,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehedi after inspecting the scene.

“To escape that pressure, he may have killed his wife and child by suffocation with a pillow and then taken his own life,” he added.

Habibullah’s elder brother, Lablu said: “We had no news of my brother throughout Monday. When the door remained locked, we informed the police. They broke in and found my sister-in-law and nephew dead on the bed, while my brother was hanging from the fan. He had some debts, though I do not know the exact amount.”

Police believe the incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday afternoon. News of the deaths drew relatives and local residents to the scene.

Preparations were underway to send the bodies to Narayanganj Victoria Hospital. After the post-mortem, they will be handed over to the family, the police official added.