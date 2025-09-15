Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Murder case suspect dies in Moulvibazar PBI custody

The incident occurred early morning inside a PBI detention cell

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 11:37 PM

A suspect in a murder case was found dead in the custody of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Moulvibazar on Monday.

The deceased Md Mokaddus, 46, was son of the late Lal Mia of Konagao village under No-2 Patanusher Union in Kamalganj upazila, had been arrested in connection with a murder case filed with Kamalganj police station.

Mokaddus allegedly died by suicide, according to PBI

The incident occurred early morning inside a PBI detention cell on TV Hospital Road.

According to police sources, he was transferred to PBI custody on Sunday evening by Sub-Inspector Sajidul Islam of Kamalganj police. Around 6am on Monday, duty officers discovered him hanging inside the cell. His body was later sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jafar Hossain, superintendent of Police (PBI) in Moulvibazar, said: “Mokaddus was accused in a murder case in Kamalganj. Early Monday morning, he used a torn lungi to hang himself inside the cell.

"The reasons behind the suicide are under investigation. The body has been sent to Moulvibazar morgue for an autopsy.”

Topics:

PBIMoulvibazarBody Found
