JU students hold torch rally, burn effigy in protest of Shibir's DU exhibition

In protest of the display of photos of anti-liberation Razakars, Al-Badr members, and war criminals at Dhaka University (DU), a group of progressive students from Jahangirnagar University (JU) organized a torchlight procession and burned effigies labeled "Razakar" on Wednesday night.

The students held the procession from the university’s Bottola area at around 11pm, marching through the road adjacent to Shahid Salam-Barkat Hall, passing by Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Hall, Hall 21, and Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, and then returning to Bottola.

There, they held a brief gathering and burned an effigy inscribed with the word Razakar.

The protesting students also claimed that provocations came from covert members of Shibir and that their procession was peaceful.

Sohagi Samia, an organizer from the Socialist Student Front, said: "We have repeatedly witnessed the resurgence of Razakars in Bangladesh. Again and again, they try to pit the Liberation War of 1971 against the July uprising of 2024. Jamaat and Shibir displayed the images of Razakars at Dhaka University because they view them as their leaders."

She said: "We want to make it clear that those who wish to erase the existence of Bangladesh on behalf of the Razakars will themselves be erased. Every attempt to rehabilitate Razakars will be strongly resisted."

Russell, a student of the Bangla Department, said: “We have seen how the Razakars, who clawed at the flag of Bangladesh during the Liberation War, were portrayed as heroes in photos displayed by Shibir at Dhaka University. Let us not forget, on March 25, it was with the help of Razakars that the Pakistani military carried out killings at DU. There can be nothing more disgraceful. We strongly condemn this act."

Notably, during a program organized by the Dhaka University (DU) unit of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir on Tuesday to commemorate the July uprising, the university’s proctorial team removed images of convicted war criminals following protests by students.

Assistant Proctor Associate Professor Rafiqul Islam was present at the scene and personally took down the images, subsequently transferring them to the proctor’s office.

Earlier, members of a left-wing student alliance and a section of general students had launched a protest after spotting the images of the war criminals displayed within the DU campus.