Stampede caused by fire panic injures nearly 50 students in B’baria

Nearly 50 students were injured in a stampede at Niaz Muhammad High School in Brahmanbaria town on Wednesday afternoon, after panic broke out over a suspected fire.

The incident occurred on the third floor of the school’s West Building while students were preparing a project for an upcoming Science and Technology Fair.

Among them, eleven students were seriously injured and admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital.

They are Amena Jahana Arisha (Class 8), Sohamani Eti (Class 6), Tasnova Israt (Class 7), Makia Akhter Lamia (Class 8), Faria Sultana (Class 8), Tanzina Akhter (Class 7), Noha Islam (Class 8), Kali (Class 8), Arifa (Class 8), Ruhan (Class 7), and Fatima Akhter Meem (Class 7).

Among them, Ruhan is currently in the intensive care unit due to breathing difficulties.

According to witnesses, a loud noise from a multi-plug device on the balcony caused alarm, prompting students to rush down the stairs in fear of a fire.

Teachers on the scene reported that the commotion began after a short circuit caused a spark in the multi-plug.

“Even though I assured the students there was no danger, they panicked and ran,” said Keshab Debnath, a mathematics teacher.

English teacher Mahmuda Akhter said that the students screamed “fire” and fled in chaos after hearing the short circuit noise.

Saimul Huda, on duty doctor at Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said the children were traumatised and many fell ill due to fear. One boy has been kept under observation in the ICU.

“Most of them are expected to be discharged within a few hours,” he added.

As news of the incident spread, guardians and residents gathered at the school and hospital.

Local officials, including Brahmanbaria Additional District Commissioner (Education and ICT) Tahmina Akhter, Sadar Upazila Executive Officer Sifat Md Ishtiaq Bhuiyan, and school board president Hafizur Rahman Molla, visited the hospital to check on the students' condition.

Headmaster Shahidul Islam said that some students suffered injuries while rushing down the stairs following a short circuit noise.