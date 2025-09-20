Saturday, September 20, 2025

Salehuddin: Investing in education means investing in Bangladesh future

  • Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said education spending shapes nation’s future
  • Scholarships help students and develop the country’s potential
File image of Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Photo: BSS
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 03:28 PM

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Saturday said spending on education is always an investment in the nation’s future.

“By investing in education, we are not merely helping individual students—we are shaping the future of the country,” he said while addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony of the Brahmanbaria District Association, Dhaka.

He praised Brahmanbaria as the ‘Land of Heritage and Harmony’, and lauded the community’s unity and vision for building a district recognised for knowledge, culture and innovation.

The Association hosted its Executive Committee Installation and Scholarship Award Ceremony at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), highlighting both the district’s heritage and its ongoing commitment to education and social advancement.

A total of 312 scholarships were distributed among meritorious students—25 at Honours level, 182 at HSC level, and 105 at SSC level, aimed at nurturing academic excellence and creating opportunities for Brahmanbaria’s youth.

Brahmanbaria District Association President MA Khalek said the district has a proud tradition of producing leaders, scholars and artists. “Today we renew our commitment to building a Brahmanbaria recognised for its talent and contribution, not for negative stereotypes,” he said.

General Secretary Engineer Md Khaled Hossain Mahbub (Shyamal) said the gathering was ‘a call to action’ to create and uphold a positive image of Brahmanbaria across Bangladesh and beyond.

The event ended with cultural performances showcasin

Topics:

BrahmanbariaSalehuddin Ahmed
