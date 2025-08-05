Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Road submerged, tourists stranded in Sajek

Local administration and the army are working to assist with their evacuation

Over 150 tourists stranded in Sajek as road floods due to heavy rain, 250 others return from Machalong. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 06:27 PM

Tourists were stranded in Sajek on Tuesday due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Machalong area of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati.

As a result, all vehicular movement on the Sajek–Khagrachhari road has come to a complete halt, leaving over 200 tourists stranded in the Sajek tourist area and Machalong Bazar.

Local administration and the army are working to assist with the evacuation.

Since morning, vehicular movement to and from Sajek has been suspended due to flooding on the road.

However, tourists are being transported using alternative means such as bamboo rafts and boats.

Flooding has halted vehicles to and from Sajek since Tuesday morning, with tourists using bamboo rafts and boats instead. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Md Jasim Uddin, a "Mahindra" driver operating on the Sajek–Khagrachhari route, said: “Due to heavy rainfall, the road in the Machalong area has gone under water, completely disrupting road communication. At least 200 tourists are currently stranded in Sajek. Those who left Khagrachhari for Sajek in the afternoon were sent back from Baghaichhari.”

Atulal Chakma, chairman of the Sajek Union Parishad, said: “There is currently an estimated 5 to 6 feet of water on the road. Under these conditions, vehicular movement is impossible.”

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akhter confirmed the situation, saying: “Many tourists are crossing the submerged stretch using bamboo rafts and boats. Those who came in private vehicles have returned to Sajek. Once the water recedes, normal traffic will resume.”

Authorities have said that the weather and water levels are being closely monitored and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of tourists.

strandedTouristsSajek
