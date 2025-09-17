Wednesday, September 17, 2025

KU student dies as vehicle plunges 300ft in Sajek

Tourists from Khulna University were travelling in several vehicles to Sajek, say police 

On September 17, 2025, a group of 38 Khulna University tourists was traveling to Sajek when a jeep with 13 passengers lost control and plunged into a ravine. Photo: Bijoy Dhar
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 05:44 PM

A Khulna University (KU) died and at least 12 others injured when a tourist vehicle carrying passengers plunged about 300 feet in Sajek at Baghaichari upazila Rangamati, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rubina Afsana Rinki, 23 of Gaibandha. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and were receiving treatment, said Assistant Sub-inspector Uttam Acharya, SCOTT In-charge of Sajek Valley Police Camp.

Police and locals said 38 tourists from Khulna University were travelling in several vehicles to Sajek. One jeep carrying 13 passengers lost control, killing Rubina and injuring 12 others, including a teacher.

Locals, police, and the army rescued the injured and transported them to Khagrachhari District Hospital. 

As of 3pm, two to three injured were in critical condition, said Nayek Abdul Mannan of Sajek Police.

Topics:

RangamatiSajekAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
