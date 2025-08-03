4 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash

Four people were killed in a triangular collision among two motorcycles and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred in Rampur when the three vehicles collided, leaving four people dead on the spot, said the officer-in-charge of Khatihata highway police station, Md Jahangir Alam.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.