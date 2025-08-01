Friday, August 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Partial power supply restored to 4 upazilas after 16hrs

However, Madhabpur upazila continues to remain without power

Image shows fire at Shahjibazar power station. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 04:29 PM

Electricity supply was partially restored to four upazilas on Friday afternoon, 16 hours after a fire broke out at the Shahjibazar Power Plant in Habiganj.

However, Madhabpur upazila continues to remain without power.

Zillur Rahman, general manager of the Habiganj Palli Bidyut Samity, confirmed that electricity has resumed on a limited scale in four upazilas.

According to the Palli Bidyut Samity and Fire Service sources, the fire broke out around 7:30pm on Thursday during continuous rainfall, following a loud explosion at the Shahjibazar power station.

The blaze spread rapidly, destroying two transformers completely and partially damaging another.

As a result, electricity supply was fully suspended in five out of the nine upazilas under the jurisdiction of the Palli Bidyut Samity.

The prolonged outage caused severe disruptions to daily life in the affected areas.

As the situation gradually improved, partial power supply was restored to Habiganj Sadar, Chunarughat, Shayestaganj and Lakhai upazilas around 11am on Friday. However, Madhabpur upazila remains without electricity.

The general manager of the Palli Bidyut Samity said that, while the district requires 160mw of electricity, only 30mw are currently being supplied through a single operational transformer to maintain partial service in four upazilas.

He further said that one of the remaining two transformers may become operational by Friday evening, with the other expected to be restored on Saturday.

Topics:

Power PlantPalli Bidyut Samity
Read More

Kaptai power plant generates 218MW as all five units remain operational

Protesting Palli Bidyut officials reject eight-point govt plan

Palli Bidyut Samity officials, employees continue protest for 5th day

Palli Bidyut Samity officials, employees march to Dhaka for 7-point demands

Power crisis cripples DEPZ factories, disrupts production

Palli Bidyut officials, employees demand reinstatement, withdrawal of harassment cases

Latest News

July Charter to be signed soon, hopes BNP's Salahuddin

UGC forms probe body over roof collapse at Kazi Nazrul University

Disability inclusion remains a distant promise

Mahmud Hossain Opu wins reFocus Award

Dengue: 138 more cases reported in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x