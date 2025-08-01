Partial power supply restored to 4 upazilas after 16hrs

Electricity supply was partially restored to four upazilas on Friday afternoon, 16 hours after a fire broke out at the Shahjibazar Power Plant in Habiganj.

However, Madhabpur upazila continues to remain without power.

Zillur Rahman, general manager of the Habiganj Palli Bidyut Samity, confirmed that electricity has resumed on a limited scale in four upazilas.

According to the Palli Bidyut Samity and Fire Service sources, the fire broke out around 7:30pm on Thursday during continuous rainfall, following a loud explosion at the Shahjibazar power station.

The blaze spread rapidly, destroying two transformers completely and partially damaging another.

As a result, electricity supply was fully suspended in five out of the nine upazilas under the jurisdiction of the Palli Bidyut Samity.

The prolonged outage caused severe disruptions to daily life in the affected areas.

As the situation gradually improved, partial power supply was restored to Habiganj Sadar, Chunarughat, Shayestaganj and Lakhai upazilas around 11am on Friday. However, Madhabpur upazila remains without electricity.

The general manager of the Palli Bidyut Samity said that, while the district requires 160mw of electricity, only 30mw are currently being supplied through a single operational transformer to maintain partial service in four upazilas.

He further said that one of the remaining two transformers may become operational by Friday evening, with the other expected to be restored on Saturday.