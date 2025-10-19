Faulty meters, arbitrary readings leave Bogra residents frustrated

About 1,500 electricity meters in the Dhunot branch of Bogra Palli Bidyut Samity have been damaged, forcing customers to pay higher bills as meter readers reportedly record readings at their discretion.

With meters out of service and an ongoing shortage, consumers are facing growing difficulties. Affected customers have urged the Palli Bidyut Samity authorities to intervene immediately.

Inquiries at the Dhunot zonal office reveal that the upazila has nearly 95,000 residential and irrigation-industry customers. Electricity demand is rising daily, but new connections remain impossible due to the lack of meters.

Currently, around 1,500 meters are non-functional. Although higher authorities have been informed, no effective solution has been implemented. Officials say meters are being replaced according to the limited supply available.

Customers have complained that with many meters out of service, meter readers submit readings at their discretion, prompting the department to issue average bills.

As a result, consumers are repeatedly trapped in a cycle of estimated billing month after month, with some alleging that the cooperative overcharges arbitrarily. Despite hundreds of applications for new connections, the meter shortage prevents the cooperative from providing service.

Many customers say they are struggling to pay inflated bills, often visiting the office daily to express frustration. Tensions and arguments between customers and officials are common, with staff advising them only to submit written complaints, without being able to resolve the issues.

Muslim Uddin, a customer from Khaduli village in Chowkibari Union, Dhunot, said he visited the office after receiving a higher-than-usual bill. Officials advised him to submit an application and informed him that meters were unavailable, so an average bill would be issued later.

Belal Hossain of Panchthupi village said he has faced meter issues for nearly one and a half years, and the office has done nothing. Officials told him meters would be replaced once the supply arrives, forcing him to pay arbitrarily calculated bills in the meantime.

Regarding these problems, Kamal Pasha, DGM of the Dhunot zonal office of Bogra Palli Bidyut Samity, said the shortage of meters according to demand is increasing the crisis.

He added that the office receives numerous complaints daily and that the issue has been reported to higher authorities, with hopes for a solution soon.