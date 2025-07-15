Kaptai power plant generates 218MW as all five units remain operational

The Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydropower Station in Rangamati has generated 218 megawatts of electricity, with all five units currently operational.

Confirming the update on Monday at 10pm, Mahmud Hasan, executive engineer and manager of the power plant, said that as of 8pm the same day, the plant had generated a maximum of 218MW of electricity. Of this, Units 1, 2, and 3 each produced 46MW—totaling 138MW—while Units 4 and 5 each generated 40MW, totaling 80MW.

He further noted that this is the highest generation recorded so far this year. Previously, on July 9 at 8pm, all five units were brought online for the first time this year, generating a total of 212MW.

Engineers at the plant’s control room said continuous heavy rainfall across Rangamati and other parts of the country over recent weeks has led to a steady rise in water levels in Kaptai Lake—resulting in increased electricity production from the water-dependent power station.

As of 8pm on Monday, the water level in Kaptai Lake stood at 98.67 feet MSL (Mean Sea Level), whereas the rule curve indicates the optimal level should be 86.08 feet MSL during this period. The lake’s maximum water holding capacity is 108 feet MSL.

The hydropower station, which has a total generation capacity of 230MW, had previously been unable to run all five units simultaneously due to insufficient water levels. Since June 2 this year, only four units have been operational.

Engineers confirmed that the electricity generated is being transmitted directly to the national grid.