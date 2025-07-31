Power supply to remain normal in three districts on Friday

Power supply in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh will remain uninterrupted on Friday, as the scheduled shutdown of the Purbo Sadipur Grid Substation has been postponed.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB) confirmed the development in a notice issued on Thursday.

According to the notice, the planned shutdown of the Purbo Sadipur grid substation for project work on August 1 has been suspended due to unavoidable circumstances. As a result, electricity supply from the national grid will remain normal in the three districts.

Earlier, on July 27, PGCB had announced a five-hour power outage in the districts for August 1 through a separate notice.