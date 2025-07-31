Thursday, July 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Power supply to remain normal in three districts on Friday

Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh to have uninterrupted power on Friday

File image of power pole. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM

Power supply in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh will remain uninterrupted on Friday, as the scheduled shutdown of the Purbo Sadipur Grid Substation has been postponed.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB) confirmed the development in a notice issued on Thursday. 

According to the notice, the planned shutdown of the Purbo Sadipur grid substation for project work on August 1 has been suspended due to unavoidable circumstances. As a result, electricity supply from the national grid will remain normal in the three districts.

Earlier, on July 27, PGCB had announced a five-hour power outage in the districts for August 1 through a separate notice.

Topics:

Power Supply
Read More

Adviser Supradip: There was no power shortage during Ramadan

Adviser: Bangladesh needs smart grid system to keep power supply stable

Adani Power assures ongoing supply to Bangladesh

Over 800,000 people still without electricity

Power supply to 97% cyclone-hit consumers restored

New policy on gas, power connections for industries takes effect

Latest News

Tarique urges all to stay vigilant against extremism, fascism

Bangladesh, the US agree on most issues

Fuel prices to remain unchanged in August

Trump tariffs: Where do we stand as deadline expires

Too much too young? Swimming's dilemma over 12-year-old schoolgirl

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x