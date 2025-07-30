Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Trader hacked to death in Brahmanbaria

Senior police officials visited the spot and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in murder, said police

Map of Brahmanbaria. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 08:25 PM

A trader was hacked to death on his way home from a local market in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Kamal, son of late Momin Mia of Nandypara village under Kalikaccha union of the upazila.

Police and locals said some miscreants indiscriminately hacked him with sharp weapons while returning home from the market at dark nearby his house.

Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot and informed his family members who rushed him to upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Officer-in-charge of Sarail police station Morshedul Alam Chowdhury said the body was sent to Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Senior police officials visited the spot and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the murder, he added.

Brahmanbaria
