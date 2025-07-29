Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati; gunfire exchanged

Members of the Bangladesh Army have raided a hideout of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) in a remote hilly area of Baghaichari upazila in Rangamati.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday, according to a media release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, an exchange of gunfire occurred. Later, security forces recovered firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other military equipment from the hideout, it said.

Further details of the incident, including possible casualties or arrests, will be shared later, ISPR said.