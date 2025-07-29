Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati; gunfire exchanged

Security forces recovered firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other military equipment from the hideout, says ISPR

Security forces recovered firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other military equipment from the hideout, said ISPR. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 08:03 PM

Members of the Bangladesh Army have raided a hideout of the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF) in a remote hilly area of Baghaichari upazila in Rangamati.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday, according to a media release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, an exchange of gunfire occurred. Later, security forces recovered firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other military equipment from the hideout, it said.

Further details of the incident, including possible casualties or arrests, will be shared later, ISPR said.

Topics:

RangamatiBangladesh ArmyInter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)United People's Democratic Front (UPDF)
Read More

Fishing ban extended in Kaptai Lake

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

Gunfight between JSS-UPDF men reportedly leaves four dead in Khagrachhari

Bangladesh, US armies launch 6-day joint exercise Tiger Lightning in Sylhet

Milestone tragedy: DNA test confirms identity of five victims

Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

Latest News

BNP demands swift justice over July killings, urgent reforms

Zinnat wins her first Dhaka fight

'Rain for Life' project launched in three coastal regions for water security

NIBPS director: Condition of jet crash victims unchanged, 3 still in ICU

Russia kills 25 in Ukraine, as Kremlin says committed to peace

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x