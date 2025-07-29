Gazette published for 1,757 more fighters injured during July Uprising

The government has issued a new gazette recognising 1,757 more injured people from the July Uprising as ‘July Fighters’ under three categories.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued the gazette on Monday night.

Among them, 109 have been listed under Category Ka (critically injured), 210 under Category Kha (seriously injured), and 1,438 under Category Ga (injured), according to a media release.

Of the Category Ga recipients, 406 are from Dhaka, 236 from Rajshahi, 226 from Chittagong, 166 from Khulna, 116 from Barisal, 111 from Mymensingh, 90 from Rangpur, and 88 from Sylhet.

The recognition has been granted under Section 7(b) of the ‘Welfare and Rehabilitation Ordinance 2025 for July Movement Martyrs’ Families and Fighters,’ the release added.

Officials said the list was finalised after verification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following this latest inclusion, the total number of recognised July fighters now stands at 602 in 'Category Ka', 1,118 in 'Category Kha', and 12,038 in 'Category Ga'.

Under the ordinance, 'Category Ka' fighters will receive Tk5 lakh (Tk2 lakh already paid, the rest in the current fiscal year) and a monthly allowance of Tk20,000.

'Category Kha' fighters will receive Tk3 lakh in total and Tk15,000 monthly. 'Category Ga' recipients have received Tk1 lakh each and will receive Tk10,000 per month.